Speculation Soars As ‘Ugramm’ Disappears From OTT – Is ‘Salaar’ Truly A Remake?

One such piece of news has been generating headlines and sparking heated debates around the country in the midst of the hubbub surrounding Salaar and Dunki’s massive Christmas showdown.

It has been rumoured for some time that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is actually a remake of the 2014 movie Ugramm, which marked Prashanth Neel’s debut as a promising director.

Neel, the director of KGF World and Ugramm, has refuted these allegations, nevertheless. He said that the film is a remake in an interview with a Telugu tabloid: “I read such news reports that Salaar is a remake. It is not a remake of my previous movie Ugramm. Nor it is based on any Hollywood or Bollywood hit.” He further added that Salaar is not related to Ugramm in any way, as it is a genuine story that he wrote long ago.

This assertion appears to be supported by the official Salaar description, which was discovered on a UAE-based website for purchasing tickets. According to the synopsis, Prabhas must choose between keeping his vow to his mother and being faithful to his friend in a drama that is set against the backdrop of a violent past, present, and city that has been devastated by war. Salaar refers to the general in charge of the king’s army. The film has a violent and intensely emotional narrative that explores the importance of relationships and the effects of one’s choices.

