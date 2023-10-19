Advertisement
Srha Asghar Shares Adorable Family Photos with Husband & Son

Articles
  • Srha Asghar is a well-known Pakistani model, television actor, and social media influencer.
  • She is celebrated for her exceptional acting in popular Pakistani TV dramas.
  • Srha is currently appearing in the Green Entertainment drama series “Working Women.”
Srha Asghar, a Pakistani model, television actor, and social media influencer, is celebrated by her admirers for her exceptional acting in popular Pakistani TV dramas like “Pyaar Ke Sadqay,” “Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan,” “Akhir Kab Tak,” “Bebaak,” and more.

She is currently gracing the screen in Green Entertainment’s latest drama series, “Working Women,” and her upcoming project, “Akhara,” is set to be broadcast on Green Entertainment.

Recently, fans have also been enamored by her captivating presence in the Hum TV hit series “Ishq Murshid.”

Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza are happily married, enjoying a wonderful life together. Their fans particularly adore their lovely family, with a special affection for their son, Ehaan Murtaza.

In December 2022, Srha and Umer welcomed Ehaan Murtaza into the world. Srha frequently takes to Instagram to share delightful reels and photos featuring her beloved son, Ehaan Murtaza.

Recently, she has shared some stunning pictures with her husband and son, as well as a few solo shots. Here, we’ve compiled a collection of Srha Asghar’s latest pictures with her son and husband.

See the Photos below:

