Srha Asghar’s birthday bash brings together family and friends

Srha Asghar, the immensely gifted Pakistani television actress, has garnered immense praise for her exceptional performances in renowned dramas such as “Pyaar Ke Sadqay,” “Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan,” “Akhir Kab Tak,” and “Bebaak.”

Currently, she is a part of Green Entertainment’s latest drama series titled “Working Women.” Srha is generating considerable buzz for her upcoming project, “Akhara,” also produced by Green Entertainment.

In a recent gathering, Srha Asghar hosted a charming and close-knit birthday party, adorned with an exquisite silver theme. Both Srha and her friends have graciously shared snapshots from this memorable birthday event.

Here are some delightful pictures capturing the essence of her celebratory gathering.

Srha Asghar Celebrates Birthday With Family & Friends

