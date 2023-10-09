Srha Asghar’s birthday bash brings together family and friends

Srha Asghar, the immensely gifted Pakistani television actress, has garnered immense praise for her exceptional performances in renowned dramas such as “Pyaar Ke Sadqay,” “Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan,” “Akhir Kab Tak,” and “Bebaak.”

Currently, she is a part of Green Entertainment’s latest drama series titled “Working Women.” Srha is generating considerable buzz for her upcoming project, “Akhara,” also produced by Green Entertainment.