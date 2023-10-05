Sukesh Chandrashekhar Serves Legal Notice to Mika Singh for His Comment On Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in a number of financially lucrative movies.

Jacqueline posted a photo with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Mika Singh commented on the post.

Jacqueline Fernandez established herself in Bollywood by appearing in a number of financially lucrative movies, including Kick, Race 2, and Race 3. Following the release of a photo with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme, she has generated a lot of excitement. Singer Mika Singh commented on the post, and Sukesh Chandrashekhar has since taken legal action against him.

Last week, Jacqueline Fernandez posted a photo of herself with Jean-Claude Van Damme on her social media accounts. The caption on the group photo said, “Having fun in Italy Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.” Singer Mika Singh retweeted her post and commented, “You are looking so beautiful.., he is much better than #sukesh.” The singer, nevertheless, erased his comment.

According to reports, Sukesh has since sent the artist with a legal notice for his remarks. The notification from his lawyer Anant Malik said, “Your statement has triggered extensive public discourse about our client’s character and personality, subjecting him to a de facto trial by media. This situation is exacerbating his existing distress and poses significant challenges due to relentless media scrutiny.”

It further added, ” You are, therefore, put to notice that by your derogatory comment, you have committed serious criminal offence of defamation, and are therefore liable to be prosecuted, inter-alia, under the provisions of Sections 499/500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

It was said that Sukesh and Jacqueline were dating. The Enforcement Directorate then investigated her for her role in a money laundering case involving Sukesh.

Last appeared with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge in the comedy Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty in 2022. Both critically and financially, the movie failed. She is now preparing for Sonu Sood’s Fateh movie. She is also working on the comedy Welcome to the Jungle, which stars Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Akshay Kumar. It will be presented in cinemas the following year.

