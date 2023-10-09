Sumbul Iqbal radiates elegance in green attire

She is also known for her striking beauty and bold roles.

Sumbul Iqbal is a famous Pakistani actress, she has done many projects including “Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza,” “Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2,” “Raju Rocket,” “Rukhsaar,” “Aik Pal,” “Tumsay Mil Kay,” “Aik Thi Rania,” “Neelum Kinaray,” “Jaal,” and “Dulhan.”

She is also known for her striking beauty and bold roles. Beyond her acting career, Sumbul is an adventurous and fun-loving individual who enjoys exploring various international destinations. She particularly loves spending time in Dubai, sharing picturesque moments from her travels.

She is quite active on social media and recently shared her beautiful pictures on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, she can be seen in a green shirt with black pants.

Sumbul Iqbal chose to keep her ensemble simple yet incredibly chic. The green shirt perfectly complements her natural beauty and enhances her features. With her minimal accessories and makeup, she allowed the vibrant green color to become the center of the stage.

