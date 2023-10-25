Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sunita Marshall’s Heartwarming Moments with Family and Friends

Sunita Marshall’s Heartwarming Moments with Family and Friends

Articles
Advertisement
Sunita Marshall’s Heartwarming Moments with Family and Friends

Sunita Marshall’s Heartwarming Moments with Family and Friends

Advertisement
  • Sunita Marshall is a beautiful and talented Pakistani model and actress.
  • She is known for her roles in popular Pakistani TV dramas and has a large following on social media.
  • She is married to the talented Pakistani actor Hassan Ahmed, and they have two lovely children.
Advertisement

Sunita Marshall is a beautiful and talented Pakistani model and actress. She’s well-known for her roles in popular Pakistani TV dramas like “Ghammand,” “Tum Jo Miley,” “Qaid E Tanhai,” “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3,” “Mera Saeen,” “Pinjra,” and “Baby Baji.”

Sunita is married to the talented Pakistani actor Hassan Ahmed, and they have two lovely children. She enjoys a large following on social media, where fans adore her personality. Her recent role in the successful show “Baby Baji” was highly appreciated by her millions of fans.

Sunita Marshall is known for her cheerful and sociable nature, enjoying quality time with loved ones.

She regularly posts lovely photos for her fans and recently had a delightful day with her cousin, Benita David. They both shared wonderful pictures together.

Sunita also shares her moments with friends and family, including some stunning solo shots in high definition.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media
Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media

Hajra Yamin is a talented Pakistani actor who has starred in popular...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story