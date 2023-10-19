Sunny Deol’s Birthday Celebration with His Sons

Sunny Deol celebrated his birthday with his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.

Sunny Deol appeared to be extremely happy on his special day.

He is enjoying the positive response to his recent project, Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol, the renowned actor, has been enjoying the positive response to his recent project, Gadar 2. As he marks his birthday today, he welcomed a new year in his life. On this special day, Sunny Deol celebrated in a big way, dancing to the dhol beats, with his children Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol joining in the festivities.

Today, on the 19th of October, as the actor from “Betaab” marks his birthday, Sunny Deol was joined by his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol for a joyous and lavish celebration. Sunny Deol appeared to be extremely happy on his special day.

Dancing to the lively dhol beats, the actor enthusiastically joined in the traditional Punjabi dance, Bhangra. He also had a birthday cake, which his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol helped him cut. The three of them happily posed for the media, expressing their joy on this special occasion.

Sunny Deol appeared in the movie “Gadar 2,” which received a fantastic response from the audience. This film is a sequel to “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” released in 2001. “Gadar 2,” released on August 11, also featured Ameesha Patel and was set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Rajveer Deol, the son of the renowned actor, recently entered Bollywood with the movie “Dono,” where he starred alongside actress Paloma Dhillon. Directed by Avnish Barjatya, the film delved into themes of love, relationships, and matters of the heart.

In 2019, Karan Deol made his first appearance in the film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.” He’s now set to appear in “Apne 2,” and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

