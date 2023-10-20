Syed Jibran Celebrates Joyous Birthday Bash With Family

Syed Jibran is a gifted and versatile Pakistani television actor.

Syed Jibran is a gifted and versatile Pakistani television actor. His outstanding performance in television shows left a great impression on people. Fans praised his playing abilities in popular serials like Tarap, Jinzada, Darrar, and Mere Humnasheen. Darrar, his serial, received a lot of acclaim from fans. Fans are also praising his outstanding engaging abilities in the latest drama show Neem. His portrayal of Karamat has received widespread acclaim. His portrayal of negative characters is also receiving praise from critics.

Syed Jibran is blissfully married to Afifa Jibran, with whom he has three gorgeous children. Jibran and Afifa Jibran celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in July with their beautiful children. Jibran celebrated his birthday with his family yesterday. Afifa Jibran planned a lovely birthday celebration for her husband. Jibran cut the cake on his birthday. He was relieved to be with his family. After the birthday, Jibran and his adorable family had a fantastic meal.

Have a look at the photos below:

Here is the video shared by Syed Jibran’s wife on her Instagram handle:

