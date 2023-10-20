Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Syed Jibran Celebrates Joyous Birthday Bash With Family

Syed Jibran Celebrates Joyous Birthday Bash With Family

Articles
Advertisement
Syed Jibran Celebrates Joyous Birthday Bash With Family

Syed Jibran Celebrates Joyous Birthday Bash With Family

Advertisement
  • Syed Jibran is a gifted and versatile Pakistani television actor.
  • Jibran is blissfully married to Afifa Jibran.
  • Afifa Jibran planned a lovely birthday celebration for her husband.
Advertisement

Syed Jibran is a gifted and versatile Pakistani television actor. His outstanding performance in television shows left a great impression on people. Fans praised his playing abilities in popular serials like Tarap, Jinzada, Darrar, and Mere Humnasheen. Darrar, his serial, received a lot of acclaim from fans. Fans are also praising his outstanding engaging abilities in the latest drama show Neem. His portrayal of Karamat has received widespread acclaim. His portrayal of negative characters is also receiving praise from critics.

Syed Jibran is blissfully married to Afifa Jibran, with whom he has three gorgeous children. Jibran and Afifa Jibran celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in July with their beautiful children. Jibran celebrated his birthday with his family yesterday. Afifa Jibran planned a lovely birthday celebration for her husband. Jibran cut the cake on his birthday. He was relieved to be with his family. After the birthday, Jibran and his adorable family had a fantastic meal.

Have a look at the photos below:

Advertisement

Here is the video shared by Syed Jibran’s wife on her Instagram handle:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by AF1FA (@afifa.x.world)

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Syed Jibran Silences Divorce Speculations, Celebrates 12th Anniversary
Syed Jibran Silences Divorce Speculations, Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Syed Jibran is a talented Pakistani TV actor. He is praised for...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story