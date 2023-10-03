Advertisement
Edition: English
Syeda Tuba Anwar looks stunning in her Dubai trip pictures

Articles
  • She has done several dramas by now and is improving with each project.
  • Tuba shared some great clicks from her Dubai trip.
  • She was looking marvelous in her casual chic style.
Syeda Tuba Anwar previously worked behind the screen but after getting married to the late  Aamir Liaquat Hussain she got recognized, however, the marriage did not work out and the couple got divorced. After the divorce, Tuba started to appear in drama serials. She has done several dramas by now and improving with each project.

After the success of Baby Baji and Dil Pe Zakahm Khaye Hain, Tuba is enjoying her vacation in Dubai, she is exploring the city and went for her favorite SRK new release film “Jawan.” Tuba shared some great clicks from her trip and she was looking marvelous in her casual chic style.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

