Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth Moves to Next Schedule After Wrapping Up Kerala Shoot

Rajinikanth wraps up Kerala shoot, heads to Tirunelveli, greeted by enthusiastic fans.

Video shows Rajinikanth’s humble interaction with excited supporters in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth expresses heartfelt gratitude for his fans’ love and support.

Rajinikanth, currently occupied with his upcoming project directed by TJ Gnanavel, has finished filming in Kerala and has now moved on to Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Along the way, his dedicated fans eagerly awaited his arrival, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he traveled.

The video of the superstar was posted by entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayan on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In his tweet, he said ‘After completing #Thalaivar170 Kerala schedule, Superstar #Rajinikanth enters Tirunelveli, TN for new schedule. Shouts of “Thalaiva Thalaiva thanga thamizha” from his fans.’

In the video, Rajinikanth can be observed stopping his car and talking to his fans from inside. The police were attempting to manage the excited fans, who were shouting in Tamil as they were thrilled to see the star ‘Thalaiva Thalaiva thanga thamizha’ which loosely translates to ‘Our beloved leader pure Tamilian.’

The immense love and admiration Rajinikanth receives from fans are a result of his decades-long presence in the industry.

His enduring stardom has made him a beloved actor, not just for older generations but also for the younger ones. During his interaction with fans, he remained down-to-earth and didn’t display any star-like behavior or hesitations despite being a leading actor. Staying true to his humble nature, he expressed his sincere gratitude for the love and affection of his fans.

The actor’s most recent appearance was in the highly successful film “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

This blockbuster shattered box office records and received widespread love from audiences. In the movie, leading roles were portrayed by actors Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan, with notable cameos by Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar.

The movie titled “Thalaivar 170,” directed by TJ Gnanavel of ‘Jai Bhim’ fame, features an impressive ensemble cast. This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and Dussara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander, collaborating for the fourth time with Rajinikanth, is curating the film’s music.

Additionally, Rajinikanth is set to appear in a movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj called “Thalaivar 171.” This film is considered a standalone project and is not part of Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe.

