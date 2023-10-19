The Archies Release Their First Song ‘Sunoh’

The first song from the film, “Sunoh”, was released on Thursday.

The song was written by Javed Akhtar and Dot, and composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders.

You can watch “The Archies” on Netflix worldwide starting December 7, 2023.

The cast of “The Archies” includes Dot, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. You can catch “The Archies” on Netflix starting December 7.

On Thursday, The Archies released their first song, “Sunoh.” Zoya Akhtar, the film’s director, posted a preview of the song on Instagram.

She wrote, “This is my story, #Sunoh! You can’t ignore me, sunoh! First song from #TheArchies out now!”

The song “Sunoh,” which is a little over two minutes in length, provides viewers with a sneak peek into the lives of the characters portrayed by Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. This song was crafted by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar and Dot. It is sung by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan.

When discussing the song, Javed mentioned in a statement, “Writing Sunoh was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s’ rock and roll era. It’s a musical experience that bridges the past and present, celebrating the enduring essence of this iconic period through melody and lyrics. Being a part of The Archies has allowed me to rediscover the magic of an era that has deeply impacted generations.”

Zoya said, “With Sunoh, we wanted to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 60’s. The Archies is a celebration of that era. The song had to evoke simplicity, nostalgia, but also a rebellion and idealism that could resonate with the Gen-Z today. Ankur and The Islanders are rock n’ roll boys at heart, so they nailed it.”

“The Archies” is a musical about teenagers coming of age. It takes you back to the 1960s in a fictional town called Riverdale. The movie is a collaboration between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. You can watch “The Archies” on Netflix worldwide starting December 7, 2023.

In the Indian version of the comics adaptation, the cast includes Dot as Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

