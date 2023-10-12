Throwback Video Of Tamannaah Bhatia From 2005 Makes Round On Social Media

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated 18 years in the film industry last month.

Her ‘first genuine love’ was acting, she revealed.

An old video of her speaking about securing her first film is becoming popular.

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated 18 years in the film industry last month with a heartfelt video and a letter on social media. Her ‘first genuine love’ was acting, she said. When she acted in the 2005 film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, she was barely 15 years old. Following that, she went on to appear in a number of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, winning various awards. Tamannaah has gone a long way in her profession, and there will be no turning back for her! An old video of Tamannaah speaking about securing her first film deal at the age of 13 is now becoming popular on social media.

Tamannaah appears in the video wearing an orange and blue ethnic attire with heavy jewelry. she is heard saying, “Main abhi school mein hoon. Main abhi 10th standard ke exams dene wali hoon, 2005 mein. Toh abhi uski bhi tayareeyan chal rahi hai. Hala ki maine jab picture sign ki thi tab main 13-and-a-half years ki thi, aur abhi 10th standard complete karne wali hoon (I am studying in school right now. I’ll give my standard 10 exams, in 2005. I am preparing for the exams. However, when I signed the film I was only 13-and-a-half-years-old. Now, I am about to complete standard 10).” Tamannaah’s admirers were taken aback by the video!

Have a look at the video:

Tamannaah said in an interview that she used to idolize actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi when she was little. “All I knew was that I wanted to be like them.” “I didn’t have a plan, and I didn’t know how I was going to get there, but I had this very strong desire to be a performer, and being a performer was not something I wanted to be because ‘oh it’s cool’ or ‘these amazing stars are doing it,” she explained.

She went on to say that even as a child, she would tell friends at birthday parties that she wanted to perform alone. She would attend every occasion, whether it was a birthday party or an audition, and give her all. She also recalled her first ad advertisement appearing during her board test, forcing her to make a decision. “It came up in my board exam, and I had the choice of leading that ad film or giving my boards.” I had to make a decision. “Of course, I chose to do both because why wouldn’t I?” she explained.

Tamannaah was most recently seen in Rajinikanth’s film ‘Jailer,’ which did well at the box office. She was also seen in the television series Aakhri.

