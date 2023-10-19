Tiger Shroff Shares His Ganapath Experience with Amitabh Bachchan

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are reuniting in the upcoming film “Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,” also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Tiger Shroff has praised Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication and discipline.

He stated that Amitabh Bachchan pays great attention to even the smallest details.

Tiger Shroff is making waves on social media after the release of his upcoming movie, “Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,” in which he stars alongside Kriti Sanon. This film marks the reunion of the “Heropanti” pair, who last worked together almost nine years ago.

In addition to the lead cast, the movie also features the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. While the audience has already shown great appreciation for the film, Tiger Shroff recently shared his thoughts on working with Amitabh Bachchan in an interview.

During a recent interview, Tiger Shroff praised Amitabh Bachchan and shared his working experience with the superstar. He mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan pays great attention to even the smallest details that might seem repetitive, but it’s these little things that truly make a significant impact.

He stated, “Big B has a relentless approach to small things every day which tends to get monotonous for us but how he religiously does it. It’s the small things you do every day is what counts in a larger picture. He is a living prime example of that. He is just so disciplined in his routine. He is just so hungry even now and that I think that’s something very inspiring. I aspire to be like him someday.”

Interestingly, during the Ganapath press conference, when asked about his motivation for doing action films, Tiger had jokingly responded, “Main meri behen (Krishna Shroff) se bohot darta hoon yaar. Bohot tokti rehti hai, maarti rehti hai. Bachpan se chalta raha hai. Maar peet hoti rehti hai (I’m really scared of my sister. She scolds me a lot and even hits me. It’s been going on since childhood. There’s a lot of scolding and beating). That’s why I am into action films.”

The movie “Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,” starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, is directed by Vikas Bahl. This intense action-packed film has Tiger playing dual roles as Guddu and Ganapath. While Tiger is no stranger to action films, Kriti Sanon is stepping into the action genre for the first time.

The much-awaited movie will be released in cinemas today, 20 Oct 2023.

