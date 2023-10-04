Unseen wedding pictures of Mahira Khan with her groom

Mahira Khan is an internationally acclaimed Pakistani actress.

Mahira Khan is an internationally acclaimed Pakistani actress, she has fans from all over the world, and the Humsafar actress has won the hearts of people with her remarkable acting skills and impeccable fashion sense throughout her career. She has often graced the spotlight in bridal ensembles, captivating her admirers.

She recently got married to Salim Karim in a dreamy wedding destination organized by PC Hotel Bhurban. The wedding made headlines on mainstream media and social media. She truly took everyone by surprise in bridal attire for her very own wedding. This delightful revelation left her fans enchanted and filled with admiration.

The internet has been buzzing with videos and pictures of the “Maula Jutt,” actress from her wedding however some of the unseen pictures have not yet been revealed on social media. Here are some unseen clicks of Mahira Khan with her groom and her son.

