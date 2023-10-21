Uroosa Qureshi Shares Beautiful Family Pictures

Uroosa and Bilal Qureshi, known Pakistani TV actors, make a delightful celebrity couple.

They got married in 2015 after a close friendship.

The couple has two adorable sons, Sohan and Romaan.

Advertisement

Uroosa Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi, both well-known Pakistani TV actors, form a delightful and lovely celebrity pair. They tied the knot in 2015 after being close friends for a while.

This charming couple has two cute sons, Sohan and Romaan.

Bilal Qureshi‘s recent notable success was his role in the widely popular soap opera “Meesni,” where his acting was highly appreciated by fans.

Fans really like the strong connection between Bilal and Uroosa and enjoy their heartwarming family photos. The couple frequently shares their new family pictures with their followers.

Recently, Bilal Qureshi shared pictures from a fun pool day with his wife Uroosa and adorable photos with her and their sons.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Inaya Khan Discusses Fake Love and Feroze Khan Inaya Khan, a rising star, excels in strong and negative roles in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.