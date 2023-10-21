Uroosa Qureshi Shares Beautiful Family Pictures

Inaya Khan Discusses Fake Love and Feroze Khan
Inaya Khan, a rising star, excels in strong and negative roles in...
Uroosa Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi, both well-known Pakistani TV actors, form a delightful and lovely celebrity pair. They tied the knot in 2015 after being close friends for a while.
This charming couple has two cute sons, Sohan and Romaan.
Bilal Qureshi‘s recent notable success was his role in the widely popular soap opera “Meesni,” where his acting was highly appreciated by fans.
Fans really like the strong connection between Bilal and Uroosa and enjoy their heartwarming family photos. The couple frequently shares their new family pictures with their followers.
Recently, Bilal Qureshi shared pictures from a fun pool day with his wife Uroosa and adorable photos with her and their sons.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.