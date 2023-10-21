Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Uroosa Qureshi Shares Beautiful Family Pictures

Uroosa Qureshi Shares Beautiful Family Pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Uroosa Qureshi Shares Beautiful Family Pictures

Uroosa Qureshi Shares Beautiful Family Pictures

Advertisement
  • Uroosa and Bilal Qureshi, known Pakistani TV actors, make a delightful celebrity couple.
  • They got married in 2015 after a close friendship.
  • The couple has two adorable sons, Sohan and Romaan.
Advertisement

Uroosa Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi, both well-known Pakistani TV actors, form a delightful and lovely celebrity pair. They tied the knot in 2015 after being close friends for a while.

This charming couple has two cute sons, Sohan and Romaan.

Bilal Qureshi‘s recent notable success was his role in the widely popular soap opera “Meesni,” where his acting was highly appreciated by fans.

Fans really like the strong connection between Bilal and Uroosa and enjoy their heartwarming family photos. The couple frequently shares their new family pictures with their followers.

Recently, Bilal Qureshi shared pictures from a fun pool day with his wife Uroosa and adorable photos with her and their sons.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Inaya Khan Discusses Fake Love and Feroze Khan
Inaya Khan Discusses Fake Love and Feroze Khan

Inaya Khan, a rising star, excels in strong and negative roles in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story