Edition: English
Edition: English

Urvashi Rautela's 24K gold iPhone goes missing during Pakistan vs. India cricket match

  • Urvashi Rautela also suffered a loss in the stadium along with Pakistan.
  • Rautela sought assistance in retrieving her pricey 24-carat gold iPhone.
  • Rautela misplaced her phone in the crowded stadium.
Pakistan was not the only one to suffer a loss in the World Cup match between Pakistan and India; Urvashi Rautela also suffered a loss in the stadium.

Rautela, the recognized beauty pageant queen and actress, turned to social media to seek assistance in retrieving her pricey 24-carat gold iPhone.

Rautela, a cricket lover, was among the many Bollywood celebrities who flocked to the Narendra Modi Stadium to see the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India World Cup 2023 match.

However, everything went wrong when Rautela misplaced her phone in the crowded stadium.

“Lost my 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help,” the actress shared on her X handle.

Also Read

Urvashi Rautela turns heads in a series of glamorous dresses and bold winged eyeliner
Urvashi Rautela turns heads in a series of glamorous dresses and bold winged eyeliner

Urvashi Rautela returns to the fashion scene with bold and glamorous looks....

