Urwa and Farhan Share Stunning Photos from Luxury Flight to Dallas

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are a beloved celebrity couple who recently announced their pregnancy.

They are currently on a trip to the USA, where they will be staying at Farhan’s brother’s home.

They had a fantastic 21-hour business class journey from Pakistan to Dallas, Texas.

Recently, they shared the happy news of their pregnancy at the Lux Style Awards, and fans are thrilled for them. Currently, they’re enjoying quality time together and sharing beautiful pictures. Recently, they’ve taken a trip to the USA.

They are excited about their upcoming trip to the USA. Urwa also included a wonderful caption in her post, “Touchdown USA ! Had to have countless meals & photo sessions to pass 21 hours ! Alhumdulillah”.

See Pictures:

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are in the USA, and they will be staying at Farhan’s brother’s home. They were warmly greeted by Farhan’s nephews and nieces, along with Farhan’s mother.

Fans are showing affection for the lovely couple and sending their best wishes for their upcoming baby’s arrival.

