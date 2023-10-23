Urwa Hocane Hits Back On People Trolling Her For Reusing Outfits

Urwa Hocane wished her mother a happy birthday, posting a lovely photo.

Urwa Hocane, a popular TV actress, rushed to Instagram to wish her mother a happy birthday, posting a lovely photo with her parents. However, one of her fans noted that the actress is wearing the same clothing she wore previously.

The ‘Udaari’ actress posed with her parents in a pale grey shalwar kameez with black embroidery and a matching dupatta.

One follower questioned Urwa in the comments section of this post, “How many times will you wear this dress?”

She reacted appropriately, adding that reusing clothes is OK as long as they are in good condition.

“‘Jitni dafa mera dil karayga until it is good enough to be reused (I will wear them as often as my heart desires and as long as they are reusable.). You should try reusing your clothes too, it saves money and especially it saves a lot of time which should be the most treasured rather than material things,” she responded to the critic.

Urwa Hocane has appeared in a number of successful productions, including “Udaari,” “Mushq,” “Neeli Zinda Hai,” “Parizaad,” “Amanat,” “Badzaat,” and “Meri Shehzadi.” “Jhol,” directed by Shahid Shafaat, is her forthcoming project.

