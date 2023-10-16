Ushna Shah’s Romantic Birthday Celebration For Husband In Vienna: See Photos

Ushna Shah is a gorgeous, adorable, and brilliant Pakistani actress.

Ushna is well-known for her outstanding acting skills.

Ushna is now in Vienna, celebrating her husband’s birthday.

Advertisement

Ushna Shah is a gorgeous, adorable, and brilliant Pakistani television and film actress. She rose to prominence as the star of the drama series Bashar Momin. Ushna has worked in the media for over 10 years. She just married the attractive and gifted Hamza Ameen, a fantastic golfer. Ushna is well-known for her outstanding acting skills. Balaa, Bashar Momin, Habs, and Bheegi Palkain are some of Ushna’s well-known dramas. Ushna is presently filming her forthcoming drama series with a slew of notable actors.

Ushna Shah, the stunning actress, is now in Vienna, Austria, celebrating her husband’s birthday. She planned a small birthday celebration for her spouse. Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin gathered close friends to their birthday party. Ushna sent a heartfelt birthday greeting to her husband Hamza Amin. She wrote in her Insta stories, “Amidst all the chaos & despair in the world, a moment of solace and joy to celebrate my wonderful husband’s birthday today. I love you. I am so grateful for you. Family, togetherness & health is all that matters, may you have all this in this life and the next. Hamza Amin. So grateful for your existence, birthday boy!”

Ushna Shah’s husband, Hamza Amin, was overjoyed with all of his wife’s celebrations, and he praised Ushna Shah and his friends for their actions. Here are photos from Hamza Amin and Ushna Shah’s Instagram accounts. Take a peek at the birthday photos:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Ushna Shah Desires To Change Divorce Portrayals In Pakistani Dramas Ushna Shah wants to address divorce stigma. She shed light on the...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.