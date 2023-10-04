Varun Dhawan Talks About the Idea of Starring in a Sports Biopic

Varun Dhawan is about to make his debut in the world of online streaming with the series “Citadel.”

He is nervous to do a biopic of a cricketer but would need 3-4 years to prepare for it.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are performing action scenes with great intensity in Citadel.

Varun Dhawan, who is known for his acting talent in movies like “Student of the Year,” “October,” “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” “Badlapur,” “Bhediya,” and more, has become a respected actor in the Hindi film industry.

Interestingly, he is about to make his debut in the world of online streaming with the series “Citadel,” directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Recently, he talked about the possibility of starring in a sports biographical film.

In a recent interview with News18, Varun Dhawan was asked if he’d be interested in acting in a movie based on the life of a cricketer, given the growing excitement for cricket. The film industry has been talking about the potential for such a biographical film.

Varun said, “I’m very nervous to do a biopic of a cricketer. I love the game so much, I don’t want to get it right only synthetically. If I do then I will need to give it 3-4 years and only do that.”

Regarding the movie “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” Varun Dhawan also shared his thoughts, “I think it was one of the best biopics made and the way Sushant (Singh Rajput) played the role was really great.”

Raj and DK, known for directing “The Family Man,” will be in charge of the Indian version of “Citadel.” “Citadel” is an action-packed espionage series created by AGBO, headed by the Russo brothers. The original series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in leading roles.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are performing action scenes with great intensity in the series. When discussing his experience working with Samantha in Citadel, Varun Dhawan shared his thoughts, “The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can’t be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors.”

Varun Dhawan is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming film, “VD18,” which is directed by Atlee Kumar, the same director behind “Jawan.” This movie is set to hit theaters shortly.

