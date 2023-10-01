Vivek Agnihotri Criticizes Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent Film “Jawan” as Superficial

Shah Rukh Khan plays dual roles in ‘Jawan’ as Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

Nayanthara makes her Hindi film debut in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi portrays the main antagonist. Advertisement

“Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Are Currently in Theatres; Agnihotri Shares Unfiltered Views on Khan’s Recent Films, Calling Them ‘Superficial’ in an Interview with Siddharth Kannan.”

Vivek Said, “Vivek Agnihotri, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, expressed his opinion on Shah Rukh Khan’s recent films, without directly naming them.

Agnihotri remarked, ‘I find his recent films to be rather superficial. He’s capable of much more. The ones I’ve seen left me unimpressed; they might work as action films, but presenting them as the pinnacle of filmmaking doesn’t sit well with me. It seems like sycophancy to me, and I have reservations about that.’ Agnihotri also mentioned that he has faced backlash from Shah Rukh Khan’s fans on social media in the past.”

Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Jawan," which hit theaters on September 7, has achieved blockbuster status. Even in its third week of release, the film continues to face tough competition from new releases, including Vivek Agnihotri's "The Vaccine War." "Jawan" has accumulated a domestic box office collection of just over ₹3 crore up to this point. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28. "In a recent Twitter Q&A session, a user dared 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri to take on Shah Rukh Khan, to which Agnihotri responded by saying, 'We aren't playing the Bollywood game, and terms like 'clash' are for stars and media. I can guarantee SRK's 'Jawan' will be an all-time blockbuster. However, after watching it, please also consider our smaller film about India's greatest victory in a war you may not be familiar with: #TheVaccineWar.' Vivek Agnihotri also shared his reaction to the 'Jawan' trailer, praising it as 'Adbhut' (wonderful) and foreseeing a blockbuster success." Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role in 'Jawan' as army officer Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Nayanthara marks her Hindi film debut in the movie, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the primary antagonist. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance. 'Jawan' has achieved remarkable success, accumulating a worldwide box office gross of ₹1,068.58 crore.