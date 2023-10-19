Waheed Murad’s Son Adil Murad Talks About Mother’s Demise & Leaving Pakistan

Waheed Murad is one of Pakistan’s top talents.

Waheed Murad left his loved ones and passed away at a very young age.

Adil Murad revealed that he had returned to Pakistan to see his ill mother.

Adil Murad told to a journalist that he had returned to Pakistan to see his ill mother. He departed on Friday, and she died on Sunday. Adil stated that seeing her made her feel a little better. She had severe dementia, and her situation was quite problematic. Adil couldn’t return to Pakistan because he had only recently returned.

Here is what he shared:

He also dispelled rumours that he fled Pakistan owing to a feud with his mother. He stated that he left Pakistan in 1992 because his family was subjected to a robbery attempt and weapons were aimed at his children. He also stated that he had no disagreements with his mother and that his family’s relocation to another country was a consensual decision.

Here are his reasons for leaving Pakistan and residing in another country:

