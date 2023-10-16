Wajahat Rauf & Aashir Wajahat’s Star Studded Birthday Celebration: See Photos

Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat are prominant figures in the showbiz.

Wajahat is the director of Karachi Se Lahore movie.

Recently, Wajahat and Aashir celebrated their birthdays with industry friends.

Advertisement

Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat are the names behind some of the most successful ventures we’ve seen on television and in theatres. Wajahat is the director of projects such as Karachi Se Lahore and Raqs e Bismil, as well as a renowned producer. He is friends with everyone in the business and enjoys celebrating their professional and personal achievements. His son Aashir Wajaht’s birthdate is also in the same month as Wajahat’s.

Aashir began acting as a youngster and now, like John, he is carrying a film on his shoulders. He is also interested in music and demonstrates his ability to be creative with his work.

It was a star-studded celebration as the family celebrated their birthdays. We observed Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Sonya Hussyn, Hina Mir, and many more celebrities attending the birthday party. Shazia Wajahat uploaded photos from the celebration, while Yasir Hussain also shared photos of all the buddies gathered at the event.

Have a look at the star-studded celebration:

Advertisement

Also Read Wajahat Rauf reveals the Emotional Incident related to Late Junaid Jamshed Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat are well-known producers in Pakistan. Wajahat Rauf...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.