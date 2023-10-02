Watch: Azlan Shah Mimics Wife Warisha’s Funny Transitions!

Warisha Javed posted a video that delighted her followers.

Azlan’s side-splitting mimicry that steals the spotlight.

The couple has effectively harnessed the trend of sharing humorous moments on social media.

Advertisement

Warisha Javed, a social media sensation, recently posted a video that not only left her followers in splits but also showcased the adorable chemistry she shares with her husband, Azlan Shah.

In the video, Warisha demonstrates her comical transitions, and Azlan’s hilarious mimicry steals the show.

Warisha and Azlan have successfully capitalized on this trend, using their witty banter and playful antics to entertain their followers. With this latest video, they’ve certainly taken their content to a whole new level.

The couple’s chemistry is palpable throughout the video, showcasing their strong bond and shared sense of humor.

It’s evident that they not only enjoy making people laugh but also cherish the simple joys of being together.

See the Video Below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dr. Warisha Javed Khan (@warisha.jk)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Azlan Shah and Warisha Share Heartfelt Godh Bharai Moments Azlan Shah and Warisha, the beloved couple, share their Godh Bharai photoshoot...

Advertisement