Watch: HSY Celebrates Birthday in Style with Loved Ones

  • Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) celebrated his birthday in style.
  • HSY is affectionately known as a “Pakistani fashion maestro.”
  • The celebration included a cake-cutting ceremony.
Pakistani fashion maestro Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, affectionately known as HSY, brought a touch of glamour and style to his birthday celebration as he marked the special occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

The renowned fashion designer and television host, who has been a symbol of elegance and sophistication in Pakistan’s fashion industry, turned another year older today, and his celebration was nothing short of spectacular.

A video released that showcased a joyous atmosphere as HSY, surrounded by a select group of friends and family members, cut a delectable birthday cake.

He has long been a beloved figure among both colleagues and admirers, and his birthday gathering exemplified this aspect of his personality.

See Below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

