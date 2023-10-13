Watch: Madhuri Dixit’s ‘What Jhumka’ Dance Video Goes Viral

Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood icon, is known as the “Dhak Dhak Girl.”

She recently posted a video of herself dancing to the popular song “Wat Jhumka” from the movie “Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.”

The video quickly became a viral sensation on social media.

Madhuri Dixit, commonly known as the “Dhak Dhak Girl” of Bollywood, is a name that has made a lasting mark in the history of Indian cinema.

Madhuri Dixit is more than just an actress; she’s a timeless legend and an icon in the entertainment world. Her remarkable journey, from a girl from a small town to a Bollywood superstar, is a story of talent, hard work, and irresistible charm.

A scorching video of her dancing to the popular song ‘Wat Jhumka’ from the movie “Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani,” originally performed by Alia and Ranveer, has taken social media by storm.

In this captivating performance, the celebrated actress dances flawlessly with perfect rhythm, winning the hearts of fans worldwide. The video, initially shared on the official Instagram account of the clothing brand Jaipur Kurti, quickly became a viral sensation.

