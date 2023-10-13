Watch: Mahira Khan Hosts Spectacular Qawali Night Event!

Mahira Khan recently had a glamorous wedding that’s still causing a buzz on social media.

The glamorous wedding of the renowned Pakistani film and television actress Mahira Khan is still making waves on social media, thanks to the star-studded and magnificent celebrations.

Mahira Khan, known for her role in “Superstar,” has been delighting her fans by sharing stunning photos and videos from the wedding festivities.

She previously shared high-definition videos from the Mehndi and the entire wedding ceremony, garnering immense love and appreciation from her fans.

The audience particularly adored Mahira Khan’s elegant appearances at different events and the pictures featuring her with her husband, Salim Karim.

Today, Mahira provided a sneak peek into her Qawali Night event, graced by the legendary Abida Parveen as the singer.

She shared a stunning video from the occasion. Attending the event were prominent figures from the industry, including Sarmad Khoosat, Azaan Sami Khan, Nina Kashif, Nabeel Qureshi, and many others.

Mahira looked radiant in her sea green and dull gold embellished dress and enjoyed the Qawali performance with her husband Salim Karim.

The event’s photography was beautifully captured by Pictroizzah. Below, you can admire the lovely pictures from Mahira’s Qawali event.

See the Photos Below:

Watch the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

