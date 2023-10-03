Watch the HD video glimpse of Mahira Khan wedding

The actress previously married Ali Askari in 2007 but later got divorced.

Mahira Khan is a Pakistan superstar who has done many hit projects. She is also a queen of beauty and a down-to-earth person. The actress previously married Ali Askari in 2007 but later got divorced and together they have a son.

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress tied the knot with Salim Karim. Salim Karim was a business tycoon and the dearest friend of Mahira Khan. They both get married in a dreamy destination organized at PC Hotel Bhurban. The wedding made headlines on mainstream media and social media.

The previous glimpse shows the famous actress from “Maula Jutt,” gracefully walking down the aisle in a meticulously crafted silver outfit, holding her veil as she approaches her groom, businessman Salim Karim, and the official video of Mahira Khan is released, both groom and bride looks stunning on their special day.

Have a look at the video:

