What are the similarities between Mahira Khan & Bollywood Celebrities Wedding?

Pakistani famous actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim yesterday.

Salim Karim was a business tycoon and the dearest friend of Mahira Khan.

They both get married in a dreamy destination organized at PC Hotel Bhurban.

Mahira Khan Wedding Video:

In the video, Mahira Khan can be seen in a beautiful and elegant white wedding dress. Her husband also wore a black sherwani with a beautiful sky-blue turban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Was Her Event Bollywood Inspired?

Everything was great at the Mahira Khan wedding but the look at the wedding totally gave the vibes of a B-Town celebrity wedding. The wedding video looked similar to the wedding video of Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra.

Kiara Advani’s Wedding Video:

Here are some quite similar visuals of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Video:

Also, watch the wedding video of Parineeti Chopra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The Similarities:

The Mahira Khan wedding sure has similarities with the Kiara Advani and Parineeti Chopra wedding, as the style of Khan’s wedding entry was quite similar to the one we showed you. Khan’s husband was also standing far away from her and she was slowly heading towards her husband. Here are some beautiful comparison visuals:

