Who Is Mahira Khan’s Second Husband? Facts About Salim Karim

Mahira Khan surprised everyone by getting married to Salim Karim.

Salim and Mahira exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Both have been dating each other for a number of years.

The well-known Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in the movie “Raees” with Shah Rukh Khan, recently surprised her admirers by getting married to her longtime partner Salim Karim.

Salim Karim and Mahira Khan exchanged vows, and numerous images and videos from the private wedding have since spread throughout the internet.

Mahira can be seen in one of the viral videos making her way down the aisle while donning a white lehenga and matching veil.

The viral video shows Karim, who was dressed in a black sherwani and a blue saafa (turban), breaking down as soon as Mahira approaches him.

Both have been dating for a number of years, for those who are unaware.

Who Is Mahira Khan’s Second Husband?

Salim Karim, a wealthy businessman and well-known name in the world of entrepreneurs, is a native of Pakistan.

He is the CEO of Simpaisa, a young business that provides online payment solutions and conducts business in more than 15 nations globally.

Simpaisa helps several merchants in various industries complete transactions.

Salim is a successful businessman in addition to being a professional DJ who is unaffiliated with Pakistani show business.

Mahira And Salim’s First Meeting

According to reports, Salim and Mahira initially met at an event for the television application, Tapmad TV.

Mahira On Relationship With Salim

Mahira Khan occasionally spoke out about her relationship with Salim Karim despite generally keeping her personal life private.

She confirmed their relationship and expressed her views about it in an interview in 2020, saying, “I must have done something good in my life that God has sent him my way.”

Mahira previously wed Ali Askari in 2007. After having their first child, Azlan, in 2014, the couple divorced in 2015.

