Who Leaked Aliza Sehar’s Private Video?

The internet is in shock over a scandal involving Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok sensation Aliza Sehar‘s leaked video.

A popular social media influencer, known for their YouTube and TikTok content, reportedly faced a difficult situation after a private video was leaked. There have been concerns about their well-being, but it’s not confirmed whether they attempted suicide or not.

According to the media, the popular social media influencer is in a very serious condition after her suicide attempt was not successful.

A video call made by the celebrity was shared without their permission by someone we haven’t identified yet, and they haven’t faced consequences for it.

So far, there is no clear proof to determine who leaked her private videos.

