Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who Leaked Aliza Sehar’s Private Video?

Who Leaked Aliza Sehar’s Private Video?

Articles
Advertisement
Who Leaked Aliza Sehar’s Private Video?
Advertisement
  • Aliza Sehar, a popular Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok star, faced a scandal over a leaked video.
  • Concerns about her well-being arose, but it’s unconfirmed whether she attempted suicide.
  • The investigation has yet to find concrete evidence of who leaked the private videos.
Advertisement

The internet is in shock over a scandal involving Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok sensation Aliza Sehar‘s leaked video.

A popular social media influencer, known for their YouTube and TikTok content, reportedly faced a difficult situation after a private video was leaked. There have been concerns about their well-being, but it’s not confirmed whether they attempted suicide or not.

According to the media, the popular social media influencer is in a very serious condition after her suicide attempt was not successful.

A video call made by the celebrity was shared without their permission by someone we haven’t identified yet, and they haven’t faced consequences for it.

So far, there is no clear proof to determine who leaked her private videos.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Aliza Sehar Official (@aliza.sehar.official)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aliza Sehar Official (@aliza.sehar.official)

Advertisement

Also Read

Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media
Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media

Hajra Yamin is a talented Pakistani actor who has starred in popular...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story