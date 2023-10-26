Who Leaked Aliza Sehar’s Private Video?

Hajra Yamin shares vacation highlights on social media
Hajra Yamin is a talented Pakistani actor who has starred in popular...
The internet is in shock over a scandal involving Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok sensation Aliza Sehar‘s leaked video.
A popular social media influencer, known for their YouTube and TikTok content, reportedly faced a difficult situation after a private video was leaked. There have been concerns about their well-being, but it’s not confirmed whether they attempted suicide or not.
According to the media, the popular social media influencer is in a very serious condition after her suicide attempt was not successful.
A video call made by the celebrity was shared without their permission by someone we haven’t identified yet, and they haven’t faced consequences for it.
So far, there is no clear proof to determine who leaked her private videos.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.