Why Did Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas forced to leave India?

When Omer Shahzad & Zainab Raza Are Getting Married? Actor Reveals
Omer Shahzad is an actor, singer, and model. In a Pakistani reality...
Zainab Abbas, an official ICC presenter, has departed from India citing security concerns. An Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal has filed a formal complaint against Zainab Abbas, claiming that she posted a tweet critical of India approximately nine years ago.
It’s important to note that the alleged tweet was posted under the Twitter handle “zainablovessrk” and not under her current handle, “ZAbbasofficial.”
The ICC World Cup 2023 is currently underway in India. Despite the BCCI’s previous exclusion of Pakistan from the Asia Cup, the PCB made the decision to send Pakistan’s National Men’s Team to participate in the event.
Unfortunately, the BCCI responded with a delay in issuing visas to the Pakistani team, further straining relations.
However, Indian authorities continue to restrict access for Pakistani media and spectators to visit India. This recent incident has raised concerns about the Indian side’s attitude, with the ICC seemingly turning a blind eye, and the PCB’s response lacking assertiveness.
Following safety concerns, Zainab subsequently departed from India and is currently reported to be in Dubai. Pakistani media representatives have faced visa denials in the past when attempting to cover the tournament.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.