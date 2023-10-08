YouTuber Maaz Safder’s Wife Saba Recently Bitten by a Dog

Maaz Safder is a young Pakistani businesswoman and social media influencer.

He began his career as a TikToker at a young age.

Maaz is currently a highly popular YouTuber, known for his family vlogs.

Advertisement

Young Pakistani businesswoman and social media influencer Maaz Safder. He started working as a Tiktoker when he was quite young.

Maaz is currently a hugely popular YouTuber. His family vlogs are very popular. 3.54 million people from all around the world are subscribers to Maaz Safder’s YouTube channel.

Saba Safder, the wife of YouTuber Maaz Safder, was bitten by a dog in a recent incident that has left his fans in concern.

Advertisement Maaz and Saba were playing with their son Basil at their resort when suddenly the dog bit Saba. Advertisement Watch the Full Vlog Here: To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read Maaz Safder Under Fire: Public Reaction To The Farm House Incident Maaz Safder has recently been under fire from the general public. Maaz... Advertisement Advertisement