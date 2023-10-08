Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
YouTuber Maaz Safder’s Wife Saba Recently Bitten by a Dog

YouTuber Maaz Safder’s Wife Saba Recently Bitten by a Dog

Articles
Advertisement
YouTuber Maaz Safder’s Wife Saba Recently Bitten by a Dog

YouTuber Maaz Safder’s Wife Saba Recently Bitten by a Dog

Advertisement
  • Maaz Safder is a young Pakistani businesswoman and social media influencer.
  • He began his career as a TikToker at a young age.
  • Maaz is currently a highly popular YouTuber, known for his family vlogs.
Advertisement

Young Pakistani businesswoman and social media influencer Maaz Safder. He started working as a Tiktoker when he was quite young.

Maaz is currently a hugely popular YouTuber. His family vlogs are very popular. 3.54 million people from all around the world are subscribers to Maaz Safder’s YouTube channel.

Saba Safder, the wife of YouTuber Maaz Safder, was bitten by a dog in a recent incident that has left his fans in concern.

Advertisement

Maaz and Saba were playing with their son Basil at their resort when suddenly the dog bit Saba.

Advertisement

Watch the Full Vlog Here:

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Maaz Safder Under Fire: Public Reaction To The Farm House Incident
Maaz Safder Under Fire: Public Reaction To The Farm House Incident

Maaz Safder has recently been under fire from the general public. Maaz...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story