Zafar Abbas Discusses Reasons Behind People Leaving Pakistan

Zafar Abbas is a well-known philanthropist from Pakistan and the founder of the JDC Foundation.

Zafar Abbas recently spoke about the reasons why young Pakistanis are leaving the country.

He mentioned that joblessness is the main reason.

Zafar Abbas, a well-known philanthropist from Pakistan, is the founder of the JDC Foundation. The JDC Foundation, short for Jaferiya Disaster Management Cell Welfare, is one of the country’s largest charitable organizations. Zafar Abbas, who hails from Karachi, established JDC in 2009, working alongside other young individuals who shared his vision.

During Ramadan, JDC hosts extensive community meals and distributes Zakat to those in need. In addition, the organization provides free medical care to underprivileged patients. More recently, JDC has been focusing on establishing schools for children and has even set up its own mortuary.

Zafar Abbas recently discusses how young Pakistanis are leaving the country to seek better opportunities abroad for earning a living.

He mentioned, “The reason behind youngsters leaving Pakistan is joblessness, what we see or hear is that people living abroad earning way better than Pakistan, they get 18 dollars or 25 dollars per hour for working in petrol pumps or for cleaning bathrooms, they work approximately 10 hours, which is giving them 50 thousand Pakistani rupees per day, in Pakistan, a young person earns 50 thousand per month, also there are no jobs in Pakistan, today, a youngster is disappointed with the system, all he does is he drops cvs, gives interviews for the jobs”.

