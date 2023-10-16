Zhalay Sarhadi Speaks on Health, Empowerment, and Animal Rights

Zhalay Sarhadi opened up about her battle with hypothyroidism.

Zhalay highlighted the significant impact hypothyroidism had on her health.

She adopted a controlled diet and sought medical guidance to address thyroid-related issues.

The well-known supermodel and actress Zhalay Sarhadi has steadily carved out a prominent place for herself in the entertainment sector. Whether in the world of modeling or acting, she has consistently impressed audiences with her versatile talent.

Recognized for her lively and enthusiastic personality, Sarhadi is an individual who genuinely embraces the achievements and happiness of those around her. She also readily shares her own moments of joy with her close friends and family.

In a recent podcast, Zhalay Sarhadi opened up about her ongoing battle with hypothyroidism, underscoring the significant impact it had on her health. While discussing her condition, she highlighted the improvements in her well-being through medical treatment.

She pointed out that even though hypothyroidism isn’t classified as a disease, it can lead to severe symptoms like hair loss and depression. To counter these negative effects on her body, she adopted a controlled diet and sought medical guidance to address thyroid-related issues.

The thyroid, a small butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck, plays a crucial role in regulating energy usage in the body and has an impact on nearly every organ.

Zhalay emphasized the significance of maintaining a balanced thyroid hormone for good health. Besides discussing her health experiences, she strongly advocated for women’s rights and gender equality.

Zhalay clarified her position on the Aurat March, highlighting its focus on personal freedom and empowerment rather than clothing preferences. She asserted that her body belongs to her alone and should not be controlled by others.

Additionally, Zhalay passionately champions the cause of animal rights, condemning any form of cruelty towards animals. She remains dedicated to using her platform to speak up for the well-being and rights of animals.

In a forceful declaration, she criticized the mistreatment of animals and urged for the permanent shutdown of Karachi Zoo, emphasizing that those who harm vulnerable beings, whether human or animal, should face serious consequences for their actions.

In her professional life, this accomplished actress has had a distinguished career, making significant contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry through a variety of highly successful drama series.

Some of her notable works include “Chalay Thay Sath,” “Yaar Na Bichray,” “Beqadar,” “Pinjra,” “Uraan,” “Aks,” “Madiha Maliha,” “Digest Writer,” “Rang Laaga,” and “Nazo,” among others.

