Zoya Nasir Receives Birthday Greetings From Near And Far

Zoya Nasir arrived on the scene with an unmistakable magnetic charisma.

Her unquestionable acting ability rapidly earned her a special place.

Her commitment to her work is nothing short of inspirational.

Many of her close friends and relatives, including YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, flocked to their Instagram stories to wish birthdays to the gorgeous actress.

Here is how Celebs are greeting birthday to Zoya Nasir:

On the professional front, she was most recently seen in Mere Humsafar and Badzaat.

