Zoya Nasir stunning look in a blue embroidery dress

Zoya Nasir is a multi-talented individual known for her roles as an actress and a model.

She’s also the daughter of the renowned film writer Nasir Adeeb.

She holds dual citizenship in both the USA and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Zoya Nasir is a multi-talented individual known for her roles as an actress and a model. She’s also the daughter of the renowned film writer Nasir Adeeb. Zoya comes across as an energetic person who openly shares her life experiences with her fans. She holds dual citizenship in both the USA and Pakistan, which has given her insights into navigating two distinct cultures.

She recently turned heads and left fans in awe with her recent appearance in a breathtaking blue embroidery dress. The stunning ensemble showcased her impeccable style and fashion sensibilities, making waves in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Zoya Nasir, known for her impeccable fashion choices, once again proved why she is called a style icon. The blue embroidery dress, adorned with beauty, showcases her natural beauty and elegant charm. The dress featured a flattering silhouette that perfectly complemented her figure, while the vibrant blue color brought out her radiant complexion.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Zoya Nasir gives Ushna Shah a sweet birthday surprise Ushna Shah, a Pakistani actor and model turned 33 this month. Zoya...