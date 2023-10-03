Zulqarnain Sikandar bought hotel in Thailand

The couple is currently spending their holidays in Thailand.

Recently the Zulqarnain Sikandar has disclosed their secret business project.

The hotel is going to be a big venture by the social media influencers.

Pakistan’s talented social media influencers Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are currently enjoying their family vacation in various countries. The couple is currently spending their holidays in Thailand. Recently Zulqarnain Sikandar disclosed their secret business project in a vlog which he is hiding from fans, he bought a hotel in Phuket, Thailand. According to the information, the hotel is going to be a big venture by the social media influencers.

Talking about it Zulqarnain Sikandar said, “In Phuket, Thailand, we have been staying in a hotel which we have already bought, actually we bought this hotel months ago”. He further said that he has been hiding this news from fans, he said that he bought this hotel a month ago. Zulqarnain Sikandar said, “we are in Thailand for the documentation and other renovation-related tasks, the hotel is already in functioning. There are three floors in this hotel. After the complete renovation, all the rooms of the hotel will be available for the stay, please do pray for our business”. Zulqarnain Sikandar was quite excited about his hotel.

