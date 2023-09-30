Zulqarnain Sikandar Opens Up About Thailand Accident

Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab are on an extended vacation, exploring Thai islands.

During their Thailand trip, Zulqarnain had a jet skiing accident

Zulqarnain Sikandar Talks About His Accident in Thailand.

Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab are enjoying their long vacation in the different countries. Lately, they are exploring the beautiful Islands of Thailand. Their latest adventure was in an Island of Thailand.

They also did boating and jet skiing. Unfortunately, the YouTuber Zulqarnain Sikandar met with an accident. Zulqarnain Sikandar was jet skiing when the accident occurred. Kanwal Aftab didn’t take part in Jet skiing.

Zulqarnain Sikandar began jet skiing, and another skier collided with him. Describing the incident, Zulqarnain Sikandar stated,

“I am thankful that Kanwal and Aizal were not with me at the time of the accident, because a single person can handle the situation of the accident in a better way, without panicking. I was jet skiing, when the other skier crashed into me from the opposite side. I was half drowned into the sea after he hit me, when I regained my senses, I saw that the other person was completely drowned in the water, seconds later, he asked me, ‘Are you okay brother?’ but it was too late to ask. Also, our jet ski was completely damaged, I was worrying about jet ski too, however, I didn’t pay them a single penny for damaging the jet ski because it wasn’t my fault”.

