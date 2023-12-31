Aymen Saleem’s dance on her mehendi function ignites criticism

Aymen Saleem’s dance on her mehendi function ignites criticism

Articles
Advertisement
Aymen Saleem’s dance on her mehendi function ignites criticism

Aymen Saleem’s dance on her mehendi function ignites criticism

Advertisement
  • Aymen Saleem got fame with her role in the Ramadan drama “Chupke Chupke.”
  • Despite her fame, she avoids repetitive storylines in the finance industry.
  • She celebrated her upcoming marriage events.
Advertisement

Aymen Saleem swiftly rose to fame as an overnight sensation, capturing hearts with her performance in the Ramadan drama “Chupke Chupke,” where her chemistry with Arsalan Naseer garnered immense love from millions of viewers. Her portrayal of Mishi in the drama made her a standout figure, leading to widespread visibility through various advertising campaigns and a growing social media following.

Despite her newfound stardom, Aymen doesn’t frequently take on acting roles, as she is actively involved in the finance world and prefers to avoid repetitive storylines.

Adding to her joyous moments, the actress is currently celebrating her upcoming marriage. Aymen chose a silver mermaid-cut lehenga choli for her mehendi, radiating joy as she danced the night away with friends and family. Her celebratory spirit continued as she took the stage at her wedding, delivering a performance that quickly went viral.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Irfanistan 🧿 (@irfanistan)

Advertisement

People were not too impressed by her performance. Many thought it was bad and she had not rehearsed for it while others thought that her dress was hindering her.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story