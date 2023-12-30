Bilal Maqsood Discusses Dramatic Story Of How Strings Ended

Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, the duo behind Strings, disbanded after 33 years.

They are now pursuing individual projects, but remain best friends.

The decision was made to end Strings on a positive note, not disrespecting the band’s legacy.

Bands once dominated Pakistan’s music scene, capturing audiences with their tunes. Among them, Strings holds a cherished spot in every Pakistani’s heart. Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, the duo behind Strings, made a lasting impact with timeless songs. For over thirty years, Strings was the heartbeat of Pakistan, and their legacy will endure.

Bilal Maqsood appeared on the podcast, discussing the decision to disband Strings. He mentioned that they are now pursuing individual projects but remain best friends. Bilal also shared the dramatic and quick conclusion to the 33-year journey of Strings, wrapping up the band in just 5 seconds.

Bilal Maqsood explained that they had a clear plan to conclude Strings on a positive note without disrespecting the band’s legacy.

Although they initially considered taking a two-year break, Bilal suggested ending it on a high instead. That’s the decision they made, and Strings ultimately concluded on a high note.

