Check Out Mamya Shajaffar’s New Pictures from ‘Baths of Queen’

Mamya Shajaffar, known as Maham Shahid, is gaining popularity in Pakistani entertainment.

Despite criticism, she continues to express herself confidently.

She recently shared photos from her vacation in Italy.

Newcomer Mamya Shajaffar in the Pakistani entertainment scene is making waves with her bold style. Despite facing criticism for her daring fashion choices, the Jhok Sarkar star fearlessly expresses herself.

Recently, Mamya shared pictures from her vacation, showing her enjoying a peaceful swim in Italy’s Baths of Queen Giovanna in Sorrento. The snaps capture her bold and confident vibe during the Italian getaway.

The photos reveal her enjoying a swim in Queen Giovanna’s bathing area. She said “So Positano was nice and all but the secret bathing spot of the queen was the highlight of Amalfi for me. Path down to the ancient enclaved spot that opens up to the middle of the ocean! I felt like I was in a movieeee.”

Mamya, also known as Maham Shahid, has been displaying her skills in various projects like Jhok Sarkar, the web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.

