Fahad Mustafa is all set to comeback on television screen

Fahad Mustafa gained fame as an actor and host.

His absence from television dramas has sparked anticipation.

Fahad has hinted at a potential collaboration with Aamir in an upcoming drama.

Fahad Mustafa, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, initially gained fame as an actor and later transitioned into a beloved host. Additionally, he is a successful producer, heading Big Bang Production, responsible for some of the country’s major dramas. While Fahad has primarily focused on films in recent years, his absence from television dramas has left fans eagerly awaiting his return. According to Fahad, the satisfaction he derives from films led him to step back from dramas, where the novelty had worn off.

In a recent appearance on Shoaib Akhtar’s show, Fahad Mustafa showered praise on Hania Aamir, recognizing her potential to become a superstar akin to Mahira Khan. He also dropped a tantalizing hint about a potential collaboration with the young star in the works.

He will soon appear on the television screen opposite Hania Aamir in a drama titled Teri Meri Kahani which was written by none other than Farhat Ishtiaq. This will mark the star’s comeback on screens and it is one of the most anticipated dramas of the year 2024.

