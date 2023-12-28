Advertisement
Faryal Mehmood faces backlash for her latest performance video

  • Faryal Mehmood is an artist known for her bold expression.
  • Currently gearing up for her roles in the movies “Wakhri” and “Chikkar.”
  • Faryal gave a sneak peek into her preparation for a rap number in the film.
Faryal Mehmood, an artist known for her bold expression, entered the industry, initially taking on supporting roles. Over time, she transformed, emerging as a strong and opinionated woman who also has a passion for dance. Faryal often shares her love for dance through her social media, offering glimpses of her skills.

Currently gearing up for her roles in the movies “Wakhri” and “Chikkar,” Faryal is set to showcase her dancing prowess in both projects. Recognizing her multifaceted talent, she exudes confidence in her identity as a complete package.

Recently, Faryal gave a sneak peek into her preparation for a rap number in the film “Wakhri,” sharing behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram. The videos quickly went viral, sparking conversations and opinions from viewers.

 

Netizens are not too happy to watch the BTS and they criticized it a lot.

