Faryal Mehmood opens up about the reasons behind her divorce

Actress Faryal Mehmood is making a notable comeback to the entertainment industry after her success with the show ‘Raqeeb Se.’ Faryal had taken a hiatus from work, citing a lack of compelling scripts that resonated with her. During this break, she focused on self-discovery through travel and exploration. Notably, this period coincided with her divorce, and she needed time away from the chaos to prioritize her mental well-being.

Faryal was previously married to actor Daniyal Raheel, and despite their simple wedding, the marriage was short-lived, leading both artists to go their separate ways.

She recently appeared in a podcast and shared her thoughts about divorce and how it is still treated as a taboo in our society.

Faryal talked about how women still get the tag of a divorcee here and how a woman’s parents will tell her to die rather than come back to her home. She said that “those parents are in the absolute wrong as they are responsible for the child they brought into this world”.

She added that “divorce does not mean the end of this world but it can be a new beginning for the person.”

Faryal also discusses “how she is encouraging her maid who is going through physical abuse to quit her marriage. She is very close to her maid who has always been very sweet and wants her to end her ordeal.”

Faryal revealed that “her marriage was mentally abusive. It was mental abuse from her ex-husband towards her and then there was mental abuse from her side for her ex-husband. This eventually became the reason that they chose themselves and ended that marriage”

