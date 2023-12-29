Advertisement
Faysal Quraishi Discusses Revival Plans for Pakistan’s Film Industry

Articles
Faysal Quraishi Discusses Revival Plans for Pakistan’s Film Industry

  • Faysal Quraishi, a versatile star, discusses the impact of the ban on Indian films in Pakistan.
  • He believes Indian movies could revive Pakistan’s cinemas and attract local audiences
  • Faysal is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movies “Deemak” and “Mango Jutt.”
Faysal Quraishi is a versatile star who excels in movies, TV dramas, ads, and shows. Whether playing a good guy or a bad one, he always impresses and captures the audience’s heart. Faysal is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movies “Deemak” and “Mango Jutt.”

Faysal Quraishi shared his thoughts on how to bring back life to the film scene in Pakistan. He also discussed the impact of the ban on Indian films in Pakistan and how it’s hurting the industry.

He mentioned being very patriotic but believes that Indian movies should be allowed in Pakistan. He thinks the people in Pakistan want to watch Bollywood films, and allowing them could help bring back life to cinemas in the country.

He emphasized that this step would not only benefit the Pakistani industry but also stressed the importance of not shutting down opportunities to make money locally.

