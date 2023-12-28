Hareem Farooq opens up about her future marriage plans

She rose to fame with her notable role in the drama serial “Diyar e Dil.”

Hareem Farooq, a stunning and talented actress from Pakistan, has not only made a mark in television and film but has also ventured into film production. She rose to fame with her notable role in the drama serial “Diyar e Dil”

Hareem is now captivating audiences in the popular drama serial “22 Qadam,” where she portrays the role of a cricket player. Fans are appreciating her performance in this unique role.

Recently, Hareem Farooq appeared in a show hosted by Vasay Chaudhary where she revealed her marriage plans.

Talking about it, Hareem Farooq said, “I think I will soon be getting married. Allah knows better about the timeline, but I have plans to get married. I would look for someone pure of heart, truthful, and kind. Kindness is important to me, and he should also be truthful. Also, if a person is kind; he will be good in his relationships, he will be good with his loved ones and he will take care of them without any greed or expectations.”

