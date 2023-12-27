Hira Khan shares adorable fun filled pictures with her husband Arsalan Khan

Hira Khan won Pakistan’s reality show, Miss Veet.

Hira Khan is a highly talented and stunning Pakistani model and actress. She rose to fame after winning the Pakistan reality show Miss Veet. She became a household name in Pakistan with her notable role in the hit drama serial Mere Humsafar, where fans appreciated her portrayal of Roomi. Following the success of Mere Humsafar, her performance in Wo Pagal Si also garnered significant praise, along with her role in Pyari Nimmo.

The charming actress is happily married to the handsome and talented actor and model, Arsalan Khan, creating an adorable couple. Recently, the couple enjoyed a delightful time in Dubai, sharing amazing pictures from various locations in the city.

Today, Hira Khan shared some beautiful and memorable pictures with her husband, Arsalan Khan, from their vacation. Along with the pictures, she penned a heartfelt caption, paying a beautiful tribute to her husband. She wrote, “Favourite Human Award of 2023 goes to This Man”

Also Read Mahira Khan arrives on wheel chair at International event Mahira Khan resumed her acting career after marriage. She was previously in...