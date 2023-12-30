Hira Umer Responds to Haters on Bold Fashion Choices

Hira Umer is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Mere Humsafar and Mere Hi Rehna.

Recently, she faced criticism for her attire in the Maldives.

She urged fans to strengthen their faith and not react negatively to her appearance or outfits.

Hira Umer is a talented and beautiful model and actress from Pakistan. She’s been in many popular TV shows, with one of her breakthrough roles in the hit drama Mere Humsafar.

Hira has also impressed in projects like Mere Hi Rehna and Jaisay Aapki Marzi, where she received praise for her role as Ramza. Her presence in the Pakistani media industry is appreciated by fans who admire her stunning looks and charming personality.

Hira Umer, who enjoys traveling to stunning places worldwide, often shares beautiful pictures with her fans. However, her recent photos from the Maldives sparked some negative reactions.

Hira faced criticism for her attire and some fans even questioned her for holding a juice, thinking it was an alcoholic drink. Responding to the trolls, Hira clarified that she wasn’t drinking alcohol and explained that she opts for Western dresses only in places like UAE and Maldives.

She wrote, “Just a quick note to address the trolls. We’re all creations of Allah, and mocking someone’s physical appearance is akin to ridiculing His craftsmanship, right? The glass in the last picture contains grape juice, diluted for a lighter appearance – just a small aesthetic adjustment. Sometimes, even when it’s a water glass, I’m mistaken for having wine, champagne, and such. It’s surprising how knowledgeable some of you are about alcohol! By the way, I wear Western attire in other Muslim countries like the UAE and Maldives, not in Pakistan. And yes, I dress modestly for various roles in dramas as it’s part of an actor’s job. Let’s promote positivity instead of hate. If a simple glass of juice or certain outfits make you upset, perhaps consider strengthening your faith a bit. No hate from me in return, just love and understanding”.

