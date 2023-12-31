Advertisement
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s doppelgangers surprises public

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s doppelgangers surprises public

  • Khalil ur Rehman Qamar created successful dramas like “Mere Paas Tum Ho.
  • He is known for his storytelling and candid, straightforward interviews.
  • Surprisingly, a young boy named ‘young boy khilji’ shared a video resembling Qamar.
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar stands as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, credited with creating successful dramas such as “Mere Paas Tum Ho,” “Sadqay Tumhare,” “Punjab Nahin Jaongi,” and “London Nahin Jaunga,” among others.

Renowned for his storytelling prowess, Qamar is equally famous for expressing his opinions candidly in interviews, often characterized by a straightforward and harsh tone. As a celebrity, he commands a substantial fan following.

In a surprising turn of events, Khalil ur Rehman’s followers and internet users were taken aback when they came across someone who bears a striking resemblance to the esteemed writer. An Instagram account under the username ‘young boy khilji’ shared a video featuring his father, who uncannily resembled Khalil ur Rehman Qamar.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by M. AWAIS KHILJI (@khilji_youngboy)

The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation and surprise as many mistook the individual in the video for the renowned writer.

