Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s doppelgangers surprises public

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar claims that “Women Are Getting Used by Men”
He plays a part in the film industry with his films like...
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar stands as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, credited with creating successful dramas such as “Mere Paas Tum Ho,” “Sadqay Tumhare,” “Punjab Nahin Jaongi,” and “London Nahin Jaunga,” among others.
Renowned for his storytelling prowess, Qamar is equally famous for expressing his opinions candidly in interviews, often characterized by a straightforward and harsh tone. As a celebrity, he commands a substantial fan following.
In a surprising turn of events, Khalil ur Rehman’s followers and internet users were taken aback when they came across someone who bears a striking resemblance to the esteemed writer. An Instagram account under the username ‘young boy khilji’ shared a video featuring his father, who uncannily resembled Khalil ur Rehman Qamar.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation and surprise as many mistook the individual in the video for the renowned writer.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.